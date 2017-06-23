See Every Product From Too Faced's Peaches and Cream Collection

Suffice it to say that your fall beauty outlook will be particularly peachy, thanks to Too Faced. Following the popularity of their peach-inspired shadow palettes, blushes, and lip glosses, the brand is expanding the peach-scented goodness goodness even further to include cream blushes, matte lipsticks, and much more in their Peaches and Cream collection.

The range was created specifically for Sephora, and there are plans to add to the lineup every season, giving everyone's favorite summer fruit staying power all year long. We're particularly obsessed with the new matte foundations, which hold the most glorious scent and practically melt into your complexion on contact. Here's the kicker—the range actually isn't limited-edition, so all of the products are here to stay.

See all of the items below, then find them at Sephora stores and online at sephora.com starting August 28.

