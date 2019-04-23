Tom Ford’s New Pink Lipstick Is Universally Flattering

Image zoom Courtesy

The Splurge is our new weekly column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are actually worth it. This week, why we're rebuying Tom Ford's lipstick despite the $55 price tag.

I have a friend who always wears the prettiest shades of pink lipstick. Bubblegum, magenta, fuchsia. She wears them all, and she wears them well! After a recent hangout, where, of course, she showed up with a hot pink painted lips, I decided it was time I gave this color category more attention.

To be honest, I find pink lipstick significantly more intimidating than reds. I'm always terrified I'll pick a color that either clashes with the rest of my makeup and my outfit, isn't the best choice for my skin tone, or makes my teeth look yellow. (Fun fact: Blue-red lipsticks can actually make your teeth look whiter, which is why I always chose red over pink.)

But I gave myself a mission to road-test more pinks, and the perfect opportunity presented itself when Tom Ford's latest (and arguably most luxurious) pink lipstick launch arrived at the office.

Tom Ford's Lip Blush is the least daunting pink lipstick I've ever encountered, mostly because the lipstick itself isn't pink — it's clear and accented with 24K gold flecks. At $55 a pop, those decorative gold flecks don't come without a cost, but you're not really just paying for gorgeous packaging. The clear moisturizing lipstick transforms into a pretty pink shade once it hits your lips, according to the brand, that shade is also universally flattering.

At first, it looks like you're just applied lip balm, but seconds later, you see the rosy satin pink show up on your lips. It almost looks like you just ate a strawberry popsicle and you have a little stain leftover on your lips.

I won't deny it: $55 for a lipstick is very expensive. But if you're down to treat yourself on something fancy that you'll actually use more than once, the splurge is easier to justify.

Plus, if you're scared of pinks like me, there really isn't a better product to pick.