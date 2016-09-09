Tom Ford Doesn't Want You to Have to Wait for New Product 

So you know how patience is a virtue? Well, it's a virtue that I don't care to have. I choose to be virtuous in different ways, mostly because I, like most millennials might be a tad impatient. But you know who gets it? Tom Ford.

Not only has he created a sultry visual world where indulgence is de rigueur, but he doesn't want any of use to have to wait for it—and that's so chill.

Ford debuted his first current season collection at NYFW two nights ago, and the collection became available to shop the very next day. That means instead of showing a spring collection in September, he showed a Fall/Winter line that you can wear like RN, or you know, when it finally cools down a bit.

But out of kindness for those of us who maybe can't afford to spend two months rent on a dress, Tom Ford Beauty is also thrown into the mix.

The accompanying beauty collection that was used to create the lewk from the aforementioned runway show is also available to shop immediately. And you better believe that I'm shopping it. What am I so stoked about? Oh, just TF's fancy new lip contour ($53; tomford.com). I live for his lipsticks, and Black Orchid might be my favorite lipstick of all time.

Other gorgeous additions include divine shadow quads and a cheek color so chic it will make you swoon. Think luxurious elevated neutrals that will make you feel fancy AF.

It's gonna be a good season. I can just feel it.