These Tinted Lip Balms Are the Ultimate Lipstick-Treatment Hybrids

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 14, 2016

Never underestimate the power of a tinted lip balm. Though formulas in years past would qualify mainly as a sheer lip color, the latest crop of tinted balms don't skimp on the nourishing qualities, and are basically the lovechild of your favorite lipstick and the most hydrating jar of Carmex ever, minus that trademark smell, of course. The color choices have expanded as well—with shades available from nude to bright purple, and every hue in between, you'll find a formula to flatter just about any makeup look you can conjure. Come winter, expect to find us coating our lips in a generous layer hourly as a shield from the chilly weather, though you won't have to worry about getting caught in the wind, thanks to the non-sticky texture. Shop 8 of our favorite tinted lip balms below.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Lano Tinted Balm

2 of 8 Courtesy

Glamglow Poutmud Tint

3 of 8 Courtesy

Almay Color + Care Liquid Lip Balm

4 of 8 Courtesy

Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Color Balm

5 of 8 Courtesy

Fresh Sugar Cream Lip Treatment

6 of 8 Courtesy

Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Lip Balm

7 of 8 Courtesy

Benefit Cha Cha Balm

8 of 8 Courtesy

Pacifica Color Quench Lip Tint

