These Tinted Lip Balms Are the Ultimate Lipstick-Treatment Hybrids

Never underestimate the power of a tinted lip balm. Though formulas in years past would qualify mainly as a sheer lip color, the latest crop of tinted balms don't skimp on the nourishing qualities, and are basically the lovechild of your favorite lipstick and the most hydrating jar of Carmex ever, minus that trademark smell, of course. The color choices have expanded as well—with shades available from nude to bright purple, and every hue in between, you'll find a formula to flatter just about any makeup look you can conjure. Come winter, expect to find us coating our lips in a generous layer hourly as a shield from the chilly weather, though you won't have to worry about getting caught in the wind, thanks to the non-sticky texture. Shop 8 of our favorite tinted lip balms below.