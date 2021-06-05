This Vitamin C Serum Sells Every Minute and Gives Shoppers “Brighter and Firmer” Skin
In the world of effective skincare ingredients, it doesn't get much better than vitamin C: The antioxidant can help fade dark spots, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and smooth uneven skin texture. If you don't use a vitamin C serum yet (or are looking for a new one), Amazon shoppers recommend the Timeless Skin Care Vitamin C and E Ferulic Acid Serum for "brighter and firmer" skin.
According to the brand, more than one unit of the serum sells every minute, and 41 percent of customers repurchase the product. In addition to vitamin C, the serum also has vitamin E to protect your skin from environmental pollutants and ferulic acid to boost the effects of the antioxidants. Together, these ingredients decrease hyperpigmentation and leave you with glowing, dewy skin.
To apply the serum, pump two to three drops onto your fingertips and gently massage it into clean skin. Use it both in the morning and at night for the best results.
"This is the best serum I have tried," one reviewer wrote. "I love how it goes on — a little goes a long way. Has helped over time with my sun damage and texture. I use it on my neck and [chest]. I'm on my second bottle."
A second shopper added, "I noticed definite improvement in my skin texture after just a couple of uses. My pores are smaller, and my skin is tighter. Didn't think that was possible without professional treatment, but this works! I also use hydrating serums and face oils to ensure my skin doesn't dry out. Make sure to hydrate!"
Whether you're looking for an anti-aging product or something to revive dull skin, Timeless Skin Care's vitamin C serum is about to become a mainstay in your routine. Buy the top-rated serum on Amazon now to get your skin ready for summer.