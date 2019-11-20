This Multi-Purpose Moisturizer Cuts My Nighttime Beauty Routine in Half
It doesn't get any better than this.
The Splurge is our recurring column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are actually worth it. This week, why we're rebuying SkinCeuticals' Metacell Renewal B3, despite the $100 price tag.
There's nothing I love more than taking care of my skin. But let's be honest: When I'm already exhausted, trying to complete a 10-step routine before bed is a pretty daunting task.
Sometimes I just couldn't even deal with it. And that meant I'd neglect my face every once in a while and would have to be extra diligent when it came to caring for my deeply parched skin the next morning. But once I got my hands on SkinCeuticals' Metacell Renewal B3, that all became a thing of the past.
This multi-purpose moisturizer works by boasting a formula with three knock-out ingredients: niacinamide (aka vitamin b3), peptides, and glycerin. Niacinamide works to improve discoloration, while peptides help to smooth out fine lines and increase firmness, and glycerin hydrates the skin — knocking four steps out of my nighttime routine.
The only caveat with this product is the $100 price tag, but I can assure you it's worth the investment. This moisturizer completely eliminates the need to buy a number of other serums or creams that combat the issues listed above, which in turn will also save you a ton of bathroom space.
Another plus? At 50 ml, this product is also TSA-friendly. So to make your on-the-go skincare routine a breeze, feel free to take it along with you in your carry-on luggage the next time you travel. You can thank me later. For now, take advantage of those extra few minutes of beauty sleep.