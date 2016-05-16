Tiffany Trump Made College Graduation Super Glam

Michael Stewart/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
May 16, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

Huge congratulations are in order for Tiffany Trump. The youngest daughter of Donald Trump graduated from University of Pennsylvania over the weekend, and her whole family was there to cheer for her.

Even in a typical graduation robe (which we all know doesn't make for the cutest outfit), Tiffany was glowing with happiness. She sported a cat eye and a pink lip and her hair was styled in voluminous waves. Graduation beauty done right. 

📚🎓✔️ #graduation2016 #upenn #penngrad

A photo posted by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

🎓🎉❤️ Thanks to all of my family and friends who came to support me and Penn 2016!

A photo posted by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

