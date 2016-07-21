InStyle Editors Share Their Favorite #Throwback Beauty Products

Remember your very first "big girl" beauty product? You know, the one item that was the makeup equivalent of your passport, leaving behind those peel-off nail polishes and starter lip balm tints to allow you entry into a more grown-up world of beauty products. Whether it was a bottle of Liz Claiborne's Curve perfume or a BonneBell Lip Smacker, it was the product that almost seemed to announce your arrival into womanhood (or anyway, as an official teenager), and always seemed that much cooler when complemented by your lime green scrunchie. To celebrate #ThrowbackThursday, we asked our beauty editors to dig through their Caboodles and tell us all about the products that made them feel not like a girl, but not yet a woman.