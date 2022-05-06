Against All Odds, This Clean, Potent Sunscreen Serum Leaves the Earth Better

If you've paid any attention to the beauty space over the last five years, you're right to be skeptical of brands that seem too good to be true. Thanks to the lack of government regulations, green-washing abounds; companies are money-making enterprises by definition, and the best many do is skip petrochemicals and endocrine-disruptors, use biodegradable or post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic packaging, or donate some proceeds to charity (laudable, but not paradigm-shifting). But after spending five days learning the ins and outs of Thrive's approach, the brand's regenerative model seems profoundly different.