Shoppers Rely on This Serum's Celebrity-Approved Ingredients to Fade Wrinkles

As one person in the 56 to 65 age range wrote, the oil's line-minimizing power is so effective, they're on their second bottle. Others called it a "hydrating miracle" that makes a "visible difference" for smoother skin — just three or four drops are enough to keep skin supple all day. A fan with "mature" skin said it left their face feeling "so soft" as it reduced fine lines, which is likely the namesake ingredient at work. As dermatologist Dr. Michele Green previously told InStyle, rosehip oil "has the ability to penetrate the deep layers of the skin to stimulate collagen and reduce fine lines and wrinkles."