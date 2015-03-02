Three New Smoky Eyes

"This eye makes me feel like a mermaid," says actress Amanda Seyfried, who modeled fall's fresh takes on the classic smoky eye. "The colors are very glamorous."
Richard Bush
Get The Look
1. & 2. Apply two shades of eye shadow: a deep pine like Cle de Peau Beaute Satin eye color in Emerald No. 109 ($45; nordstrom.com) on the lids and an iridescent teal hue like Bobbi Brown eye shadow in Bash Metallic ($20; saksfifthavenue.com) in the creases and along the lower lash lines. "The key is to blend to death," says makeup artist Mariel Barrera, who created these looks on Seyfried using these products. "That way the two colors will melt together and you'll get a nice smoky effect." 3. Curl lashes and apply two coats of black mascara like Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill mascara in Black Steel ($28; saksfifthavenue.com).
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Metallic
"This has a cool futuristic feel-it reminds me of Barbarella," says Seyfried.
Richard Bush
Get The Look
1. Blend a silver shadow like Givenchy Prismissime Eyes in Poetique Blues ($53; sephora.com) on the lids, keeping the brow bones bare. "If you apply metallics too high, they can look harsh," Barrera says. 2. & 3. Trace a light-reflecting silver liner like Guerlain retractable eye pencil in silver No. 02 ($29; neimanmarcus.com) along lower rims and a jet black pencil like Estee Lauder Double Wear eye pencil in Onyx ($19; esteelauder.com) across the upper rims to define the lash lines. 4. Coat lashes with a mascara like Laura Mercier Long Lash mascara in black ($24; lauramercier.com). 5. Using a small brush, apply brown shadow such as Nars single eye shadow in Mekong ($22; bloomingdales.com) underneath your lower lashes. "Brown might seem like an odd pairing with silver, but it gives an unexpected softness to the look," Barrera says.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Brown
"It's crazy how eye shadow can totally change your look! I'd love to wear this every day-it makes me feel sexy," says Seyfried.
Richard Bush
Get The Look
1. Using a firm brush, apply a thick layer of brown powder eyeliner like Laura Mercier cake liner in Mahogany Brown ($22; neimanmarcus.com) onto your lids, extending it around the outer corners of the eyes in a sideways-V shape. "Liners are much more concentrated than shadows-they give intensity and depth, rather than a subtle wash of color," Barrera explains. Then use your fingertip to blend the color from the lids up to the brow bones. 2. Trace the upper and lower lash lines with a chocolate brown liner like Chanel Precision Eye Definer in Teak ($28; chanel.com). 3. Coat lashes with three layers of black mascara like Jemma Kidd Makeup School Lash Xtension Volume mascara in Carbon Black ($30; spacenk.com).
Time Inc. Digital Studio
1 of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6Richard Bush
Teal
"This eye makes me feel like a mermaid," says actress Amanda Seyfried, who modeled fall's fresh takes on the classic smoky eye. "The colors are very glamorous."
Advertisement
2 of 6Time Inc. Digital Studio
Get The Look
1. & 2. Apply two shades of eye shadow: a deep pine like Cle de Peau Beaute Satin eye color in Emerald No. 109 ($45; nordstrom.com) on the lids and an iridescent teal hue like Bobbi Brown eye shadow in Bash Metallic ($20; saksfifthavenue.com) in the creases and along the lower lash lines. "The key is to blend to death," says makeup artist Mariel Barrera, who created these looks on Seyfried using these products. "That way the two colors will melt together and you'll get a nice smoky effect." 3. Curl lashes and apply two coats of black mascara like Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill mascara in Black Steel ($28; saksfifthavenue.com).
3 of 6Richard Bush
Metallic
"This has a cool futuristic feel-it reminds me of Barbarella," says Seyfried.
Advertisement
4 of 6Time Inc. Digital Studio
Get The Look
1. Blend a silver shadow like Givenchy Prismissime Eyes in Poetique Blues ($53; sephora.com) on the lids, keeping the brow bones bare. "If you apply metallics too high, they can look harsh," Barrera says. 2. & 3. Trace a light-reflecting silver liner like Guerlain retractable eye pencil in silver No. 02 ($29; neimanmarcus.com) along lower rims and a jet black pencil like Estee Lauder Double Wear eye pencil in Onyx ($19; esteelauder.com) across the upper rims to define the lash lines. 4. Coat lashes with a mascara like Laura Mercier Long Lash mascara in black ($24; lauramercier.com). 5. Using a small brush, apply brown shadow such as Nars single eye shadow in Mekong ($22; bloomingdales.com) underneath your lower lashes. "Brown might seem like an odd pairing with silver, but it gives an unexpected softness to the look," Barrera says.
Advertisement
5 of 6Richard Bush
Brown
"It's crazy how eye shadow can totally change your look! I'd love to wear this every day-it makes me feel sexy," says Seyfried.
Advertisement
6 of 6Time Inc. Digital Studio
Get The Look
1. Using a firm brush, apply a thick layer of brown powder eyeliner like Laura Mercier cake liner in Mahogany Brown ($22; neimanmarcus.com) onto your lids, extending it around the outer corners of the eyes in a sideways-V shape. "Liners are much more concentrated than shadows-they give intensity and depth, rather than a subtle wash of color," Barrera explains. Then use your fingertip to blend the color from the lids up to the brow bones. 2. Trace the upper and lower lash lines with a chocolate brown liner like Chanel Precision Eye Definer in Teak ($28; chanel.com). 3. Coat lashes with three layers of black mascara like Jemma Kidd Makeup School Lash Xtension Volume mascara in Carbon Black ($30; spacenk.com).
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.