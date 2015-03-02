Three New Smoky Eyes

1. Blend a silver shadow like Givenchy Prismissime Eyes in Poetique Blues ($53; sephora.com) on the lids, keeping the brow bones bare. "If you apply metallics too high, they can look harsh," Barrera says.

2. & 3. Trace a light-reflecting silver liner like Guerlain retractable eye pencil in silver No. 02 ($29; neimanmarcus.com) along lower rims and a jet black pencil like Estee Lauder Double Wear eye pencil in Onyx ($19; esteelauder.com) across the upper rims to define the lash lines.

4. Coat lashes with a mascara like Laura Mercier Long Lash mascara in black ($24; lauramercier.com).

5. Using a small brush, apply brown shadow such as Nars single eye shadow in Mekong ($22; bloomingdales.com) underneath your lower lashes. "Brown might seem like an odd pairing with silver, but it gives an unexpected softness to the look," Barrera says.