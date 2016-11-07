The Pillow Spray That Helps Me Stay Asleep All Night Long

Of the things that come naturally and easily to me, sleep is not one of them. Don't get me wrong, I love sleep as much as the next person, but it's definitely something I have struggled with. As an anxious soul, for a really long time sleep evaded me. I have since become better at falling asleep at night, but staying asleep? That was still the problem. I have often come to work exhausted because I have woken up three or four times in one night's rest. And I had resigned myself to the fact that this was just not going to change.

I've also tried just about everything to help me sleep. Meditation? Check. Medication? Double check. You name it, I've at least tried it. So obviously more than a few lavender sleep mists have had a rotation on my nightstand. None have stuck, though, until I met a sleep mist that I was literally determined to prove wrong. Seriously.

This Works, an incredible brand that makes products that live by their names, has a new sleep mist, entitled This Works Sleep Plus ($46; net-a-porter.com).

Unlike your traditional linen mist, which is meant to ease you to sleep, this version is supposed to help you stay asleep. I mean, I won't lie... That sounded like a crock of marketing nonsense. How is a mist going to help me stay asleep? A mist that is a blend of lavender, chamomile and vetiver, not ambien in an aerosol. Needless to say, I was very skeptical. But here I am ten days later, spraying it on my linens before I go to sleep. And each night, I stay asleep for the duration of my slumber and wake up promptly when my alarm goes off.

The first night I used the mist in accordance with the This Works Deep Sleep Soak, I slept so deeply I honestly wondered if I was just medically exhausted. The next night, I slept from the moment I closed my eyes to the moment my alarm buzzed— actually a little beforehand because I naturally woke up right around when I set my alarm to go off every day. It had to be sorcery. How else could something be so effective?

This mysterious blend of chamomile, lavender and vetiver (in a tripled concentration compared to a normal mist) didn't strike me as so different from any of the other products on the market, but upon doing some deeper research, it turns out there's some seriously nerdy science involved.

Essentially, The Works has found a way to micro-encapsulate the scent molecules so they don't just fade away after you doze to sleep. Instead, every time you move, the molecules are released from the capsules, so you have a continuous stream of relaxing, calming scents that cradle you in your slumber sustaining your sleep.

Think of it like sensory swaddling that carries you from bedtime, right on through to when your alarm goes off. And it's clinically proven, too.

This product has been tested in a clinical trial on 200 people with sleep issues, half of which used sleep medication in the past. At the end of the testing period, 89 percent of the ex-sleep medication users said they would use Sleep Plus instead of sleep medication. One hundred percent of the people tested said they were less restless overall, 97 percent said they felt more awake during the day, and 100 percent said they would recommend Sleep Plus to a friend.

If that's not a good excuse to try, I don't know what is. I was skeptical, but I'm sleeping better than I have in a very long time, which is saying something.