These Sunscreens Won't Ghost on You, Even If Your Tinder Dates Do

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Aug 15, 2016

Being ghosted by someone you are dating sucks. There's no two ways around it. But there's another kind of ghosting that arguably might be worse — because really, who cares about those people who can't see how great you are? That's their limitation and their problem — not yours.

You know what is your problem? Sunscreen that ghosts. That is something you can control, if you know your way around the SPF market. So, after weeks of careful research, we have the sunscreen equivalents of the good dates that don't give your complexion a pallid, white cast. Read on for our faves!

Zelens Daily Defense Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30 

If you don't know, now you know. This is one of the loveliest sunscreen formulations of all time. It melts into your skin, without any dreaded grey-face, but it also doesn't have that sunscreen tackiness that you sometimes get. It feels like a super luxurious moisturizer and won't make you break out. Simply gorgeous. 

$85 SHOP NOW
Dr. Dennis Gross Instant Radiance Sun Defense SPF 40

ERHMAGERHD you guys. This sunscreen is bleeping gorgeous. It doesn't just protect your skin from the sun, it also has a tint that gives you the most ethereal glow. Since I discovered it, I haven't used foundation... It's that lovely. It melts in just like a second skin and will have people seriously asking themselves how the heck your skin is SO dang gorgeous. 

$42 SHOP NOW
Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Face Lotion SPF 30 

It's not summer unless you've got a little Hawaiian Tropic action in your beach bag. That's just the truth. This is budget friendly and leaves a lovely finish on your skin, while protecting you from all of the nastiness associated with dangerous sun exposure. No complaints here!

$9 SHOP NOW
La Prairie Cellular Swiss UV Protection Veil Sunscreen SPF 50 

This is pretty much the ultimate in luxury sun protection, but it's a difference that you can feel. Yes, there are plenty of sunscreens that do the trick for much less — but this one will also treat your skin with brightening and hydrating elements. Bonus, it can be used as a primer. But that isn't all — it also helps to repair previous sun damage with La Prairie exclusive tech. Baby, it's worth it. 

$185 SHOP NOW
MD Complete Anti-Aging Youthful Skin Sun Shield 

One of the newer brands to be on our radar, this is a budget option that you would never guess is budget. It's sheer, fragrance free, and it has a matte finish, but it's still super moisturizing. Love. 

$25 SHOP NOW
Shiseido Wetforce Ultimate Sun Protection Lption for Sensitive Skim & Children SPF 50 

The original product in this line was money, pure and simple. Now that it's formulated with sensitive skin and children in mind, it's even better, and we never thought that would be possible. Active ladies and gents — this is the sunscreen for you because it's water resistant and has a high sun protection factor. Now go enjoy those beautiful days knowing that Shiseido has got your sensitive skin covered. Literally. 

$42 SHOP NOW

