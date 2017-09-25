8 Lipsticks That Instantly Make Your Teeth Look Whiter

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 25, 2017

Sure, teeth whitening strips are a great concept in theory, but the sensitivity in the weeks that follow? Pretty brutal, if we do say so ourselves. When you're not eager to buy an LED tooth-whitening device on your Instagram feed, or make that dreaded dentist's appointment, a "fake it til you make it" mindset always prevails.

Certain lipsticks on the cooler end of the spectrum can actually make your teeth look brighter—no downtime or sensitivity involved. The secret lies in the super-subtle blue or violet hints in each color, which cancel out any yellowness from coffee or wine consumption, and make your teeth appear whiter than they actually are. Here, we put together a list of lipsticks that hold the perfect balance of blue to impart a whiter smile. Scroll down to shop each one now. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick in Psycho

The infusion of iridescent blue glitters in this candy apple hue adds dimension to the matte finish, as well as your smile. 

Urban Decay $18 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Lipstick Queen Hello Sailor Lip Gloss

Though it starts out as a shimmery denim, warmth from your body and your natural PH levels cause the color to shift toward a flattering plum tone.

Lipstick Queen $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Lipstick in Jawbreaker

Perfect for any volcano girl, this shade is so sweet, even she-devils like Courtney Shane won't be able to resist flashing a smile.

Too Faced $21 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Besame Classic Color Lipstick in Besame Red 1920

Get ready for your close-up—one swipe of this true cherry red is enough to bring out your inner Marilyn. 

available at Sephora $22 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Hourglass Confession High Intensity Lipstick in I Can't Live Without

It's the same shade as the most glorious glass of Malbec, sans the wine stains on your teeth.

Hourglass $34 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

MAC Lipstick in Mehr

Searching for a tone that errs more toward the nude and pink end of the color wheel? Take this dusty rose out on a spin—the subtle blue hints contrast nicely against your pearly whites.

MAC $18 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Shiseido Veiled Rouge Lipstick in Pomegranate

Sure, the true hot pink may seem shocking at first glance, but the buildable coverage allows you to go as subtle as a stain, or strong as the hue worn by your childhood Barbie.

Shiseido $22 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick in Candied

The violet undercurrent in this vivid pink is subtle, but strong enough to basically have you looking like a walking Colgate ad. 

Bite $24 SHOP NOW

