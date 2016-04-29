This Super Affordable Brush Set Will Completely Change Your Makeup Routine

I love a good makeup brush. But, to be honest, I still want to be able to spend my hard-earned cash $$$ on the makeup those brushes will apply. It's always a tough choice: Do I splurge on the luxury brushes or on the actual makeup?

Milani made that choice so much easier for me by releasing a new Essential Brush Set, which is a compilation of six brushes to give you a full-face look. Oh, and it's $60 total. Not only is it reasonably priced, the set's brush quality is BANANAS. If I didn't know how much they cost, I'd think they were much more expensive than they are. I chatted with Milani National Artist and Product Developer DeMille Michelle all about why these brushes will change your life:

What It's Called:

The Milani Essential Brush Set

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Less than that Pat McGrath 003 Skin Fetish Kit... or $60 ($10 a piece); milanicosmetics.com

What Makes It Special:

These brushes are made with super high quality synthetic fibers that also happen to be cruelty free. Each brush is designed to give a flawlessly blended finish and to work well with any product imaginable. So basically, you can't beat this.

Who’s It For?

The collection was made anyone who loves a multi-tasking brush and a quick and flawless application.

What It Feels Like:

They are firm, dense, and so soft.

What It Smells Like:

Being that they are made with high-grade synthetic fibers, the brushes are scentless.

What the Experts Are Saying:

“All of our makeup brushes are high-quality, and they were created to allow you to customize coverage while achieving a flawless finish. Their prestige design — two-tone black and shiny gold — combines a timeless elegance with modern design. All of our brushes pick up just the right amount of your favorite product with minimal dusting and fall-out, giving you the perfect tool to transform your everyday routine into an extraordinary experience. The Foundation Brush is designed to work well with cream, powder, and liquid foundation. Our Bronzer Brush quickly applies all of your powders, including setting and highlighting, so you can be on your way! We also have eyeshadow brushes that help you place high pigment color, define your crease, and blend softly to perfection. These brushes are beyond.”

What The Internet Is Saying:

Our pro-performance brushes will be your new holy grail for a flawless, well-blended finish. Available exclusively online. A photo posted by Milani Cosmetics (@milanicosmetics) on Apr 26, 2016 at 7:36am PDT

Our pro-performance brushes are built for seamless blending so you can contour, strobe or bake your way to flawless any day of the week! Find them exclusively on our website. Shown T-B: Crease Brush, All Over Shadow Brush, Blush Brush and Powder/Bronzer Brush A photo posted by Milani Cosmetics (@milanicosmetics) on Apr 5, 2016 at 8:18pm PDT