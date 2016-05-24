These Cleansing Wipes Do WAY More Than Remove Makeup

In terms of cleansing, I have to admit I'm not often one to reach for a cleansing wipe unless I'm in a pinch, like on a flight or on-the-go. Mostly, I just really love the experience of really nourishing my skin with a cleansing routine.

First step, I cleanse my makeup. Second cleanse, I treat my skin — just like the Oprah of skin care, Caroline Hirons, taught me. She is so wise. Alas, I digress. Where was I? Oh, right — cleansing wipes.

On the off chance that I am reaching for a wipe, it's gotta be a really good one. So, when the new Dr. Dennis Gross Antioxidant Cleansing Cloths came across my desk, I almost had a heart attack out of sheer joy. Those bad boys have AHA's. What does that mean? I can tote these to my morning workout classes, use them to cleanse after class, and I don't have to worry about carrying a separate AHA with me. It's life-changing. For more on the eternal dope-ness of these wipes, Courtney Brooks, Coordinator of Aesthetics at Dr. Gross' dermatology practice in NYC, gave us the scoop below.

What It's Called:

Dr. Dennis Gross Antioxidant Cleansing Cloths With AHAs

How Much Will It Set You Back?

The run you make to Duane Reade once a month for indulgent snacks... or $18; drdennisgross.com

What Makes It Special?

The Antioxidant Cleansing Cloths are a step above the average cleansing wipe. Dr. Gross has packed these wipes with active acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and hydrating ingredients! It’s not only about removing makeup and wiping the day away, but also about treating your skin with powerful ingredients.

Who's It For?

Absolutely anyone can use these wipes – they are gentle enough for even the most sensitive of skin types.

When to use it?

This can be a great pre-cleanse to remove makeup, AMAZING pre/post workout, or even to give your skin a refreshing cleanse throughout a busy day.

What It Feels Like?

With the AHA's, there can be a slight tingle immediately after use, but not aggressive enough to leave any redness. [Your] face feels cleansed, refreshed, and hydrated — no film or sticky residue left behind.

What It Smells Like?

All of the amazing vitamins and antioxidants in this product gives the clothes a very fresh, cleanly scent – major bonus!

What the Experts Are Saying:

"These wipes are an absolute must have in my gym bag. I like to use them to get off any makeup before I go into my yoga class. Or, if it is a particularly warm class where we start 'sparkling' (we don't sweat), then I will also use one after to class to hold me over until I get to shower," ​says Brooks.

What the Internet Is Saying: