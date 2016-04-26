There's a New Metallic Liquid Lipstick Line You Should Know About

After throwing some extra cold shade toward Kylie Jenner and her recently launched lip glosses with defunct wands, makeup artist Jeffree Star has announced he's releasing a product that seems pretty similar to something Ky already has in her cosmetics line.

The YouTube personality took to his Instagram account this past weekend to tease what he's calling, "Velour Metallic Lipsticks." These are actually an extension of his already popular Velour Liquid Lipsticks line, which tend to sell out quickly.

Reminds you of her new metal matte lipsticks, eh?

The colors, Star says, have been in the making for over two months, so maybe the timing is more of a coincidence than an outright battle of lip products. He also said the colors were "inspired by seeing my mother wear metallic lipsticks every day in the '90s.”

I previewed this color almost 2 months ago.. Here is a better swatch! Inspired by seeing my mother wear metallic lipsticks every day in the 90's, I created a liquid lip version with my coveted velour formula 😍😍😍💛💛💛 These will launch this summer and they'll be more colors.... - Jeffree #velourliquidlipstick #peachgold A video posted by Jeffree Star Cosmetics (@jeffreestarcosmetics) on Apr 21, 2016 at 9:18pm PDT

Though he's only teased one color at this point – a gorgeous peach gold — Star says there will be others and they’ll all launch in July.

Some background info, for those who missed it: Star expressed disappointment in the quality of Kylie's lip gloss wands, saying they were "unacceptable" and that he expected more from the celebrity. The harsh review garnered enough attention to elicit a response from Kylie herself — pulling her away from Coachella festivities, in fact.

In the response, she wrote, "I care a lot about the quality of my products… When I saw the problem with my lip gloss brushes I stopped all production and changed it. Life is a learning experience and we learn from our mistakes."

Truth, Kylie.