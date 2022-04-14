The Dyson of Face Tools Just Launched, and It's Already Replaced All of My Other Skincare Devices
Last week, I sat on my phone suppressing the urge to post a series of Instagram stories about TheraFace Pro, the new face tool and skincare device from Therabody. I had been experimenting with the product for a few days, and was so enamored with it that I really wanted to share the news with whoever would read, look, or listen, but it was still a secret. . Now, I can share this information with the entire Internet since Therabody's incredibly impressive device is now live and shoppable.
The TheraFace Pro is to skincare devices what the Dyson Airwrap and Supersonic are to haircare devices — it's the new platinum standard to which all similar products will be compared for the foreseeable future. It's because of its futuristic design, cutting-edge brand, and high price point ($399), but also the way the TheraFace is replacing — I kid you not — at least six face tools.
Here are the details: the TheraFace is a face cleanser, percussive therapy treatment, microcurrent device, and has a cold ring, hot ring, blue light, red light, and infrared light. (whew).
This device does a lot, so bear with me while I explain its almost endless capabilities. For everything but the LED light circle, hitting the wave button will intensify each treatment up to three levels. For the LED light, hitting the circle button will take you from red light to blue, and blue to red and infrared, instead of changing up the intensity.
The first treatment is percussive therapy, the pulsating vibratory treatment you might be familiar with if you've ever used a TheraGun. It comes with three heads, all of which have the aforementioned adjustable intensities. This modality increases circulation and relieves tension in the face (a big plus if, like me, you clench your jaw endlessly). This feature effectively replaces vibrating bars and wands.
Then, there is a face cleansing brush, which I was hesitant to use — I am still emotionally scarred from the Clarisonic era (RIP), but the brush is rubber and pulsates instead of the OG's swirling motion, which I think has sidestepped the irritation and micro skin tears I was afraid of. I have been using it on the lowest setting once a week to dislodge the congested pores on my forehead and chin.
LED light is one of my favorite things, but the tools necessary tend to be prohibitively expensive. For example, the Dr. Dennis Gross LED mask is $435 — more expensive than the TheraFace which does… many things. Red light reduces wrinkles, blue light subsides and prevents acne, and infrared speeds up healing.
Microcurrent facial devices have become commonplace but once again, they can be expensive, ranging between $200 and $500. TheraFace comes with a magnetic attachable microcurrent head and conductive face gel. Regular use of a microcurrent device purportedly boosts elasticity, reduces wrinkles and fine lines, increases collagen production, and improves face contours, among much more.
That is everything that comes with the TheraFace, though you can purchase a $100 add-on, which includes both a hot and a cold ring. The cold ring, like any cold tool, reduces puffiness and redness, while the warm ring manages pain, tension, and inflammation — it's unlike any other skincare tool I have.
So, yes, $399 is not a trivial amount of money, but even then, it still costs less than some tools that only have one function. All of the heads magnetically snap on and off the TheraFace, it's incredibly easy to use and some of the attachments can even be combined, so you can create a completely customized routine.
Take my word for it: I'm a jaded beauty writer and am so unbelievably impressed and obsessed with the TheraFace Pro, that I'm giving away the six skincare devices and tools I was previously using. Head to Therabody to get your hands on the Dyson of face tools.