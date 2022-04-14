The Dyson of Face Tools Just Launched, and It's Already Replaced All of My Other Skincare Devices

Last week, I sat on my phone suppressing the urge to post a series of Instagram stories about TheraFace Pro, the new face tool and skincare device from Therabody. I had been experimenting with the product for a few days, and was so enamored with it that I really wanted to share the news with whoever would read, look, or listen, but it was still a secret. . Now, I can share this information with the entire Internet since Therabody's incredibly impressive device is now live and shoppable.