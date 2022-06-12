Scarlett Johansson Created a Collagen Serum That Gives Users "Softer, Plumper, and More Supple" Skin
Celebrity beauty brands are cropping up so often, it's hard to keep track. A recent launch that may have flown under your radar is Scarlett Johansson's The Outset, an understated clean skincare brand. Think of the brand as where you go to reset — to get back to basics and understand your skin; "the classic white tee" of skincare, the brand calls itself.
So far, there are five products that cover the staples of your daily routine, starting with the Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser, which shoppers say gives skin with a "silky" feeling, and ending with the Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer that leaves skin "full and soft." The pièce de résistance of the line, however, is the Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum, complete with four main benefits: it's firming, plumping, radiance-boosting, and manages to prep your skin for the next step of your routine, moisturizer.
Shop now: $46; theoutset.com
Speaking to Who What Wear, Johannson said that she uses the Firming Serum in both her morning and evening routine, and shoppers will tell you why. "Within two weeks, I started noticing improvements… [my skin] was softer, plumper, and more supple," one five-star reviewer said.
There are a few key ingredients behind this product's prowess. The first is the brand's Hyaluroset Complex, a proprietary botanical alternative to hyaluronic acid that nourishes, plumps, and smooths skin. Then there is vegan collagen (many, if not most, collagens come from animal sources) that firms skin to combat aging. The last ingredient is brassica napus seedcake extract, which reduces the dark spots associated with hyperpigmentation and aging.
One reviewer praised the use of an alternative to hyaluronic acid since it leaves their skin covered in deep, painful pimples. If any product ever had the biggest impact on my skin, it's this," they said. After three weeks of use, they described their skin as "plump like a baby… I look and feel well-hydrated."
The reviews are as glowing as Scarlett Johansson's skin, so the line is definitely worth a gander. The Daily Essentials Bundle is great if you'd like to reset your entire skincare routine, but if you're looking to test out just one product, consider the Vegan Firming Serum — reviewers say you'll be coming back for more.