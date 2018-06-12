This Is the Only Natural Deodorant I'll Trust in the Summer

I’ve found natural deodorants that work—for a few weeks, anyway. Ultimately, nothing has impressed me enough to fully give up my conventional formula, which I know will keep me smell-free when I’m stuck in a 85-degree subway car on my way to the office. But after my trusty deodorant stick ran dry, I decided to give naturals one more try and picked up Switch2Pure's Probiotic Deodorant. After three months of use and countless humid, steamy days, it's still going strong.

The product uses probiotic technology, a beauty genre that's picking up some serious steam. The logic is based on controlling the microbiome, or collection of microorganisms, found on your skin. These products encourage the growth of good bacteria, balancing out the potentially harmful bacteria that can cause skin issues.

The mixture of bacteria and sweat underneath your arms is actually what causes odor, not just the sweat itself. Switch2Pure's Probiotic Deodorant ($16; switch2pure.com) works to keep the harmful bacteria count down with ingredients like magnesium, eliminating the chance of body odor.

RELATED: The Spray-On Natural Deodorant That'll Last All Day

While it's not an antiperspirant, the product uses vegetable-based powders and essential oils to absorb sweat and wick it away from your skin, so you do have a little wetness-protection there. The essential oils—in this case, rose and lavender—also help give it a pleasant, subtle smell when you apply it.

Unlike conventional deodorants, the product is more waxy than creamy, so you have to press down firmly to get the product to spread. However, it absorbs quickly and doesn't leave your skin feeling sticky or tacky.

VIDEO: Coinage: 4 Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin

I've worn it on incredibly hot days, while traveling and stressfully running through airports, while carrying 50 lbs. suitcases up six flights of stairs, and through intense workouts. I have yet to catch a whiff of bad odor, and it's kept my underarm area dry and comfortable through all of these situations.

I don't know if I'll ever fully commit to only using natural formulas, but this stick has me doing some thinking.