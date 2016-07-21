The Best Mascaras

Do you want subtle, everyday definition for your fringe? Then don't look here—this tube brings loads of drama. It's the closest you'll get to falsies without adhesive thanks to a gel-like, vitamin B--spiked volumizing formula. There’s also magic in the wand itself, says makeup artist Grayson. First, use the flat side of the brush to deliver ink right into the roots, says celebrity makeup artist Bruce Grayson, then twirl on over to the rounded side "to comb through hairs for optimal separation at the tips." And while some mascaras crumble and flake, this formula stays smudge resistant even after hours of wear.

Try this editor trick for getting the most out of your formula. After curling lashes, nestle the wand at the root of your lashes and wiggle the wand all the way to the tips. The motion will allow the bristles to deposit the perfect dose of product for an extra thick fringe.

Lancôme Hypnôse Custom Volume Mascara.