All the Products Our Beauty Editors Loved in January

Boy, what a year January has been.

While 2020 has officially been over for the last few weeks, things haven't exactly gotten any less chaotic. But the one thing that has been steady are beauty products.

This month, we stuck to the goods we knew were going to nourish our hair, skin, and nails, as a way to start the new year off feeling refreshed, moisturized, and blessed. Hopefully this mantra will carry on throughout the year, but until then here are our favorite products from January.

Enjoy!

Kayla Greaves, Senior Beauty Editor

Naked Beauty Bar Cuticle Oil

While I've always prided myself as a nail girl in the 'before days,' being locked inside and losing the ability to obnoxiously ask my man friends and family (who I know don't care) whether or not they like my nails has made me lose motivation. Simply put, my nails are a wreck. My polish is old. Everything's bad. But my cuticles are still winning! All thanks to Naked Beauty Bar's Cuticle Oil. My nails drink up its delicious blend of jojoba, avocado, and hemp seed oil, making my cuticles the only non-ashy part of my nails. God bless.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

I don't know about you, but I've hated winter since I came out the womb. I'd pick a tank top over a parka any day, and the idea of the breeze upsetting my face to the point where it gets so dry it starts to flake isn't appealing to me. But this serum has changed the game. I apply it both morning and night before my moisturizer. Flaky, dry skin has not known this face since.

Carol's Daughter Goddess Strength 7 Oil Blend Hair & Scalp Oil

Wearing a protective style comes with its pros and cons. Pro: I don't have to deal with my hair for several weeks. Con: How the hell do I condition my roots? I've long always turned to oiling my scalp after doing a root rinse, but not all oils are built equal. This joint from the beloved Carol's Daughter boasts a blend of seven oils, with my girl castor oil as the HBIC. It leaves my new growth soft as ever, and it doesn't run down my face.

Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor

Victoria Beckham Beauty Future Lash Mascara

Don't underestimate the ultra-slim brush of the first mascara from Victoria Beckham's namesake beauty brand. A single coat added definition, lift, and volume without any clumps. The super fine bristles hug each lash, while the formula is infused with conditioning ingredients that guarantee it goes on smooth. And this mascara is even easier to take off. Beckham designed it to wash off with warm water – no makeup remover or cotton rounds required.

Saie Sunvisor

Since launching earlier this month, Saie's dewy sunscreen has become part of my daily skincare routine. The hydrating nano zinc oxide mineral SPF has a unique texture unlike any sunscreen I've experienced. The lotion turns into a lightweight, non-greasy oil that requires minimal blending and it doesn't leave that notorious white cast. While it's the perfect last step in my AM skincare routine, the SPF also wears well under makeup, creating a glowy base that doesn't pill or oxidize under my concealer.

Biossance Squalane + Elderberry Jelly Cleanser

