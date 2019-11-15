You Should Definitely Try This Easy DIY Manicure for Thanksgiving 

Image zoom Juice Images Ltd/Getty Images

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, your mind might be fixated on everything you're going to eat at dinner. But over here, we're thinking about the manicures we want to wear to kick off the holiday season.

Sure, Christmas is the perfect time to try out thematic colors, and New Year's Eve calls for a fun and festive application of glitter. However, Thanksgiving is also a great occasion to do something fun. But don't just take our word for it, New York City-based manicurist and owner of Bed of Nails salon Candice Idehen agrees, too. And there's one style in particular that she thinks is the go-to look for the season.

"I've been noticing a lot of burnt orange to highlight Thanksgiving and the fall season," she tells InStyle. "It's been showcased in ombre manicures which is a cute and chic nail trend. These are manicures where each nail is subtly a different color."

What makes it better is that it's a universal style. "This look works well with all nail lengths," she adds.

To get the look, start off with one coat your favorite base. Then, making sure to let your nails dry in between, paint two coats of OPI's ElePhantastic Pink on your thumbs, followed by the brand's Chocolate Moose shade on your index fingers. Use Essie's Yes, I Canyon for your middle fingers, then Set in Sandstone for your ring fingers. Finally, coat your pinky nails with Debora Lippmann's A Fine Romance. Then finish off with your favorite shiny top coat — and voila!

While the holiday season is a great time to have fun with nail art, it's also important to keep in mind that your hands and cuticles will need a little extra love during the colder months.

"In the summer, you can get away with skipping your hand creams and cuticle care because there's so much humidity in the air, but all that stops in the fall," Idehen says. "Dry air and forced heat begins to dry out your skin. Creams and oils should be added to your moisturizing routine."

But don't just go for any old moisturizer. "Make sure to use creams instead of lotions, as lotions are usually water based and don't last as long on the skin," she explains. "Getting started now will save you from painful cuticles and itchy chapped hands once winter comes."

Gotta make sure your hands and nails look their best all holiday season long, right?