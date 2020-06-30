Teyana Taylor's First MAC Cosmetics Collection Is on Its Way
It's as colorful as you'd think it would be.
Teyana Taylor is one woman who has a long resume.
She could be performing as a singer one day, acting in a film the next, dancing on stage a week later, then pop up as a model in a major campaign while all of the above is going on.
Yet, she somehow found the time and energy to bring one more venture to life: her first ever collaboration with MAC Cosmetics. And it's giving us all the colorful '90s nostalgia we need.
"I have always been a fan of MAC so to have the opportunity like this was the ultimate fan-girling moment, since I have been wearing MAC since I was 15 years old," Taylor tells InStyle. "When I first met with the MAC team, everyone was so excited and it definitely meant a lot to me. From working on the lip colors and packaging, the whole collaboration was an amazing experience."
The MAC x Teyana Taylor collection will include four lipsticks ($20 each), four lipglosses ($19 each), four lip pencils ($19 each) — all offered in a wide range of colors — as well as her own bronzy, glowy spin on MAC's Mineralize Skinfinish pressed powder, which she says is her favorite product from the line.
"It is perfect because it’s something you can wear with or without makeup," she explains. "You can throw it on for a super simple natural look."
VIDEO: Teyana Taylor Revealed That Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her Next Baby
The star even offers an easy makeup hack for her go-to product. "A little trick I love to do is to mix the Mineralize Skinfinish with your favorite moisturizer or even vitamin E oil," she shares. "[It] instantly gives off a dewy look to the skin. If you want to have a matte finish, you can just apply straight with a brush!"
MAC x Teyana Taylor will be available throughout North America at www.maccosmetics.com as well as Macy's starting July 14.