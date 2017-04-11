3 Things That Keep Teyana Taylor Looking Flawless

Dianna Mazzone
Apr 11, 2017 @ 9:00 am

When Kanye West’s “Fade” video premiered at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, there was a sudden spike in gym memberships the world over. Or so we suspect—Teyana Taylor’s body looked just that incredible. Now the 26-year-old is sharing her secrets on Fade2Fit, an online hub for dance-based workout videos and wellness advice. “We’re setting you up for success,” says Taylor. “All you have to do is put in the work.”

Here, she shares the self-care moves that helped her make it there.

Body Booster

“I mix vitamin E cream with pure, unrefined coconut oil and pat it on until it absorbs,” says Taylor. “I use it on my whole family, so I want to be sure it’s the good stuff.”

Kopari Coconut Melt, $38; sephora.com.

Baby Bounce-Back

“I rebounded quickly because I was so active during my pregnancy,” says Taylor, who famously Instagrammed her abs just six days postpartum. “We have videos on Fade2Fit for moms-to-be.”

Glow Time

“I love moisturizers that also add radiance. This one works so well, people ask me if I’m pregnant again!” says Taylor, who tops off the look by tracing her lips with a brown pencil.

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Prism Cream, $42; sephora.com. MAC Lip Pencil in Cork, $18; maccosmetics.com.

