3 Things That Keep Teyana Taylor Looking Flawless

When Kanye West’s “Fade” video premiered at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, there was a sudden spike in gym memberships the world over. Or so we suspect—Teyana Taylor’s body looked just that incredible. Now the 26-year-old is sharing her secrets on Fade2Fit, an online hub for dance-based workout videos and wellness advice. “We’re setting you up for success,” says Taylor. “All you have to do is put in the work.”

Here, she shares the self-care moves that helped her make it there.

