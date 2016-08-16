If You Are a Beauty Commitment-Phobe, These Products Are for You  

In theory, I love things like crazy colored hair and tattoos. I love it on other people. Truly. And while I consistently find myself tempted, I find it really hard to nail it down for myself and say, get a tattoo or dye by hair blue. I'd love to be that person, but I can't say that I know if I'd be okay with something permanent or semi-permanent. I'm a lady who likes to change her look up a lot, and the idea that I'd be stuck with something super bold and not be able to change it? Well, I find that terrifying.

But thankfully, it is 2016 and a girl like me has options. Namely, these two products which have totally upped my edgy game. The first is IGK Sutro Ombre Color Spray ($29; sephora.com) a total game changer for those of us who don't want to use rinse out color that they may be stuck with for more than a day or so.

RELATED: Kat Von D Looks Totally Different Without Her Signature Blonde Hair

Courtesy

The best thing about this spray is that it gives your hair great texture and separation, but it also is phenomenal at dispersing color. You can get a super sheer, subtle wash, or you can build it to be darker in certain areas. Essentially, you truly get an ombre look. Even better, it washes right out, though just about everyone who saw me wearing it actually thought I took the plunge!

Lavender's kinda my jam @bitebeauty so obvi that's how I celebrate #nationallipstickday 💋🍇💄💜 +matching purple ombré hair A photo posted by Roxanne Adamiyatt (@mademoiselleroxanne) on Jul 29, 2016 at 10:40am PDT

inked.bydani/instagram

RELATED: How to Copy Gigi and Bella's Hair Color at the Very Same Time

The next thing that's totally been changing my life? Inked by Dani ($10 per pack; inkedbydani.com). Dani makes super adorable temporary tattoos, like the ones you wore in elementary school, but these tattoos are super topical and festive. Let's say a tad more grown-up. There are 90s-themed ones and besties-themed ones, and even tats that are super sexy and sultry. If you want to satisfy the itch for some personal ink, but aren't quite sure you want go for the real deal, these are epic. Also, they're just SO stinking cute.