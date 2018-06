Teen Queens: The Young Stars with Major Beauty Game

2 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Fox Searchlight/AP Images

Tavi Gevinson

In 2008, the then 12-year-old became a front row presence after penning her much-acclaimed fashion blog, Style Rookie. The recent high school grad has a more pared down approach compared to her past outlandish fashion and beauty choices, and has branched out into acting, starring alongside Michael Cera and Kieran Culkin in Broadway's This Is Our Youth.