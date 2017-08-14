The 8 Beauty Looks You Have to See From the 2017 Teen Choice Awards

Is it just us, or was the Teen Choice Awards red carpet especially fun in the makeup and hair departments? Everyone's favorite teen-centric awards show, where surfboards are given out as trophies, took place in Los Angeles last night, and stars like Zendaya, Rita Ora, and many others served up some serious beauty inspiration with their equally glam and daring looks. With her buoyant ringlets and terracotta makeup, Zendaya almost looked like a '70s-era model pulled from the pages of a beauty ad, while Ora gave off Barbie vibes to the point that we are this close to petitioning that she get a part in Life Size 2. But they weren't the only ones who brought the drama—Paris Jackson, Yara Shahidi, and many more walked the carpet in stunning looks we're pretty eager to recreate.

Below, we put together a list of our 8 favorite looks of the night.

VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: The Modern Perm