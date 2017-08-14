The 8 Beauty Looks You Have to See From the 2017 Teen Choice Awards

Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 14, 2017

Is it just us, or was the Teen Choice Awards red carpet especially fun in the makeup and hair departments? Everyone's favorite teen-centric awards show, where surfboards are given out as trophies, took place in Los Angeles last night, and stars like Zendaya, Rita Ora, and many others served up some serious beauty inspiration with their equally glam and daring looks. With her buoyant ringlets and terracotta makeup, Zendaya almost looked like a '70s-era model pulled from the pages of a beauty ad, while Ora gave off Barbie vibes to the point that we are this close to petitioning that she get a part in Life Size 2. But they weren't the only ones who brought the drama—Paris Jackson, Yara Shahidi, and many more walked the carpet in stunning looks we're pretty eager to recreate. 

Below, we put together a list of our 8 favorite looks of the night. 

Zendaya

Between her stunning curls, warm-toned makeup, and striped ensemble, the star would look right at home at Studio 54 next to the likes of Debbie Harry and Diana Ross. "For tonight's look on Zendaya, I channeled my favorite era, the '70s, and drew inspiration from the most glamorous icons of that time," says her hairstylist Tymothe Wallace, who used Dove products. "The vintage look Zendaya is wearing tonight is the perfect play on bouncy curls and shaggy layers."

Rita Ora

Rita Ora will forever be our day-glo beauty queen. Like the technicolor Barbie of our childhood dreams, the star boldly contrasted the overall pink scheme of her outfit and makeup with neon yellow highlights. 

Yara Shahidi

Shahidi's makeup artist Emily Cheng went for an "easy does it" approach, opting for glowing skin, groomed brows, and a neutral lip—courtesy of Chanel's Rouge Coco Glosses in #716 and #768 ($30 each; nordstrom.com), which she mixed together. "We normally do a bright color, but we kept the makeup light and fresh to complement her outfit," she tells us. "It was almost like she was fresh off the runway, and of course, I couldn't resist doing a slight flick of liner to accentuate her eyes." The star's curly bun served as the finishing touch. 

Paris Jackson

As if her makeup was veiled in the prettiest sepia filter ever, Jackson's brick smoky eye mirrored the fawn tones of her tawny lip.

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star, who will always be so much cooler than we ever were at her age, opted for a swipe of pearl shadow, and a trio of plaits that met at the back of her head to form a low ponytail. 

Lucy Hale 

The key to pulling off hot pink shadow? Follow in Lucy Hale's lead with a generous coat of mascara to ground the color, and keep the rest of the face minimal—save for combed brow, and a swipe of lip gloss. 

Maddie Ziegler

A far cry from Sia's signature bob, Ziegler wore her long layers down, with soft metallic shadow acting as the focal point on her face. 

Victoria Justice

The star's smooth, center-parted blowout drew all the attention to her impeccable brows, which were paired with lush lashes, and subtle petal tones on the lips and cheeks.

