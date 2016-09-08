T. Swift Is Bringing Back Her Classic Look—and We Are HERE for It 

If there's a beauty look that Taylor Swift has nailed, it's the red lip. I mean, she even sang about it—a couple times! No, I'm not going to rehash the most overused line in beauty journalism. Anyway, I don't know if you noticed, but ever since her platinum makeover in the spring, Taylor has been going conspicuously without her classic red lip.

Oh, and in case you aren't up to speed, during that period of time she had a relationship with Tom Hiddleston. But alas, summer loving happens so fast, and then it's gone. Because we all received the shocking news of Hiddleswift's reported break-up following Labor Day weekend.

Don't fret, though, because we think Taylor is going to be just fine. Our proof? Well, she stepped out on a little girl's night date with BFF and VS Angel Lily Aldridge, and it seemed in that moment like classic T. Swift was back.

A prim mini, sleek hair, and a cherry pout.

Dare I say it, she might even be channeling Elizabeth Taylor's infamous saying, "Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick and pull yourself together."

I mean, the night out with Lily, the lipstick? The signs are all there.

But seriously, we love that Taylor is returning to her signature look in this moment, regardless of her motives.

And at the end of the day, when you look good, you feel good. Really though, who needs a breakover when you can go with a classic red lip?