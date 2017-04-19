Taylor Schilling Wants You to Bring Back the Bees 

Burt’s Bees, the maker of your favorite little tube of yellow lip balm, has officially kicked off their 2017 Bring Back the Bees campaign. The initiative seeks to defeat the declining bee population problem by planting bee-sustaining wildflower seeds, and Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling has signed on to spread the word—oh, and share her selfie.

"I think the declining of the bee population impacts so much of my daily experience of the world in ways that I wasn’t even really aware of," she told InStyle in an interview about the program.

The brand has a goal of planting two billion (!!!) wildflowers. To do this, they’ll donate funds to plant 5,000 wildflower seeds for every purchase of the Limited Edition Lip Balms ($3 each; target.com) and for each selfie created at selflessselfie.burtsbees.com and shared with #SelflessSelfies.

Bees pollinate not only one third of the food we eat, but much of the plant life that makes our world so beautiful. Populations are down and they need our help. Click the link in my profile to take a #SelflessSelfie. For each one you create @BurtsBeesUS will plant 5k pollen-filled wildflowers to help nourish the bees. http://brtsbe.es/o77FVd #workingwithburtsbees A post shared by Taylor Schilling (@tayjschilling) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

"In the past few years, there were various documentaries and campaigns that it’s become clearer, and I became a little more personally alarmed. I didn’t realize that even beyond our food declining how many tentacles this problem has. Even for me, I really like to spend time outside and all of the different landscapes and various climates are effectively changing as the bee population changes. It’s alarming to me, and that’s why I became involved," she explained.

A lover of the outdoors, Schilling was actually on a walk as we talked about her involvement in Burt's Bees campaign, so of course we had to ask her about her ideal spring day, and her beauty favorites for the season.

"I would easily wake up really early..." says Schilling. "I like to really slowly get up with some tea and reading or writing or whatever and reading the newspaper. Probably being outside before too long by myself. I find it really nourishing to go for a hike somewhere. Then, probably meeting some friends for a meal. Beyond that, partially my ideal day would be to get back into bed and read. Maybe going to someone’s home that’s preparing a really spectacular meal."

As for her spring beauty must-haves, her answer fit her love of nature, too. "Sunscreen is one of those things that I forget about in winter and really comes back big time in the spring," she says. "It’s so exciting when the sun comes out, and I want to go roll around outside, but sunscreen is so important! Such a big part of what I do. I am just cleaning my skin and moisturizing it really, really well. Those are kind of my go-to beauty routines."

Want to help the cause with Taylor Schilling? Visit selflessselfie.burtsbees.com to learn more about bringing back the bee population.