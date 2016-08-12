Wait—Is Taylor Hill Actually a Triplet?

Taylor Hill is in the throws of a major beauty moment rn. Between her always on point eyebrows, her infamously perfect Victoria's Secret beach waves, and her new gig as the face of Lancôme, Taylor is basically the crown empress of the beauty world. When we saw the Instagrams Taylor posted for her sister's birthday, we had to take a moment to think about if we had somehow missed the fact that Taylor was a triplet before realizing that she, in fact, isn't.

In case you couldn't tell, yes we're related. 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 #BrunettesHaveMoreFun #SisterSisterSister A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Aug 11, 2016 at 11:20pm PDT

Taylor triple posted photos of herself with her two sisters to celebrate her younger sister Mackinley's birthday—and the photos are seriously confusing! We spent a good few minutes trying to figure out which one was the real Taylor Hill. Honestly we even wondered if maybe this was the Snapchat face swap filter before we realized that there are actually just three Hill sisters all with the same impeccable bone structure and bomb AF eyebrows.

Taylor captioned the photo "in case you couldn't tell, yes we're related," which also helped clear up the confusion for us. Looks like the Hill genetic line has been blessed by some Greek God or fountain of youth combo that the rest of us mortals aren't privy to. Talk about hitting the genetic lottery!