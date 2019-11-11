The One Skincare Product Each Sign Should Use During the Taurus Full Moon

On top of Mercury retrograde taking place this month, the Taurus full moon is coming up on Nov. 12. But if the cosmos have been throwing a wrench into all of your plans as of late, you can finally breathe a (small) sigh of relief, because this lunar phase is all about putting yourself first.

"The Taurus full moon, AKA the beaver moon, is the best time to implement a new skincare technique into our daily regiments," says astrologer Lisa Stardust. "Full moons are a time of letting go and there’s no better celestial moment than this one to rid the skin of toxins. The Taurus moon often notes a time of beauty and relaxation. Combined together, the full moon in Taurus is a sensual time to embrace glamour. Also, Mercury retrograde is asking us to revise and transform our daily vibe, in how to take care of ourselves."

"Under the fertile Taurus moon, we can step up our skincare game and start fresh by scrubbing away the past," she adds.

Discover the one product Stardust says each sign should add to their routine to reap the rewards of the Taurus full moon, ahead.

