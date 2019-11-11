The One Skincare Product Each Sign Should Use During the Taurus Full Moon
On top of Mercury retrograde taking place this month, the Taurus full moon is coming up on Nov. 12. But if the cosmos have been throwing a wrench into all of your plans as of late, you can finally breathe a (small) sigh of relief, because this lunar phase is all about putting yourself first.
"The Taurus full moon, AKA the beaver moon, is the best time to implement a new skincare technique into our daily regiments," says astrologer Lisa Stardust. "Full moons are a time of letting go and there’s no better celestial moment than this one to rid the skin of toxins. The Taurus moon often notes a time of beauty and relaxation. Combined together, the full moon in Taurus is a sensual time to embrace glamour. Also, Mercury retrograde is asking us to revise and transform our daily vibe, in how to take care of ourselves."
"Under the fertile Taurus moon, we can step up our skincare game and start fresh by scrubbing away the past," she adds.
Discover the one product Stardust says each sign should add to their routine to reap the rewards of the Taurus full moon, ahead.
Scorpio
"Scorpio is looking for balance under this luminary," the astrologer explains. "Fresh's Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner will boost the skin's radiance once and for all."
Sagittarius
"The archer is in desperate need of skin protection and a detox during this full moon," Stardust says. "It’s a great time to shield the skin from impurities and pollution, making the AA Barrier Serum from Algenist perfect."
Capricorn
"During the beaver moon, it’s imperative for Capricorn to move towards their desires," says Stardust. "Wander Beauty's Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks will help them see their visions more clearly."
Aquarius
"The water bearer is known to be the envy of others," Stardust reveals. "Lancôme's Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum Duo will serve as their secret to the fountain of youth."
Pisces
"Pisces will have communication breakdowns," the astrologer warns. "That's why it’s essential they keep their pucker clean and clear. The Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator from Fresh will help cleanse their lips and allow them to smooth talk once again."
Aries
"Dr Sebagh's Professional Size Pure Vitamin C Powder Cream will add much needed antioxidants to the ram’s skin, which will help them feel better and peppier in return," Stardust explains. "It will also boost their confidence."
Taurus
"This luminary aims to help Taurus let go of the past and start anew," Stardust says. "Kiehl's luxurious Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream will revitalize and revolutionize their skin."
Gemini
"Seeing that Gemini has two sides, it’s necessary that they use a beauty product that can speak to their tricky beauty needs," Stardust suggests. "LixirSkin's Night Switch Retinol 1% serum not only helps Gemini glow up, but will also act as a magical tool to reverse skin damage, which will intrigue Gemini’s logical mind."
Cancer
"The Moisturizing Moon Mask from Glossier is ideal for the crabby lunar babe," the mystic states. "Plus, it’s great to do with friends during a beautifying full moon circle."
Leo
"Fat and The Moon's Love Thyself Bod Oil was made for Leo. Not only will it help the lion shine in the spotlight, but it will also be a treat for the skin," Stardust explains. "Dab a little on the face for a bright shine that will make the lion take center stage — their goal during this luminary."
Virgo
"Virgo needs to unwind now, and what better way to do that than with a healing crystal," the astrologer says. "Herbivore's Rose Quartz Gua Sha will smooth out the deep crevices of the skin and relax face muscles to slow down the development of wrinkles."
Libra
"Libra needs a deep facial scrub during this luminary," Stardust exclaims. "There’s no better way to purge the skin of toxins than with La Roche-Posay's Pigmentclar Cleanser."