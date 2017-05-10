This Moisturizer Has Sold Out Twice Since Launching at Sephora

If absence makes the heart grow fonder, then it's pretty safe to say that our own hearts have been longing for Tatcha's new Water Cream. Although the product only launched at Sephora in March, it has already sold out twice, and fans continue to sing its praises to the tune of the entire Lemonade tracklist as they patiently await the next restock.

Courtesy

So, what makes the Water Cream different than the moisturizers currently housed in your medicine cabinet? For starters, it's super-lightweight, but because of the water-based formula, your skin practically drinks it in on contact, so you don't have to worry about any lingering excess. For oily skin types in particular, the infusion of Japanese leopard lily helps to balance the complexion, and the Japanese wild rose actually helps your pores appear even smaller—if you can see them at all, anyway.

Plus, the side of 23-karat gold in the formula kind of makes us feel like Mariah Carey, while imparting a Mariah-esque radiance, at that.

You can pick up a jar right now at sephora.com for $68—as of a few minutes ago, the site lists that only a few are left in stock, so make your moves accordingly.