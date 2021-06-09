Tatcha Never Goes on Sale, but the Celeb-Loved Brand Is Discounted Right Now
What do Hailey Bieber, Meghan Markle, Drew Barrymore, and Selena Gomez all have in common? No, sadly, the four are not working on an upcoming project together. However, they are all fans of the beauty brand Tatcha, and lucky for us, it just announced a summer sale.
Being an A-lister isn't required for enjoying these savings, as beginning today and running until June 13, Tatcha Beauty is offering everyone 20 percent off sitewide. To enjoy the skincare savings, you need only enter the code SUMMER21 at checkout.
Founded by Victoria Tsai, Tatcha Beauty has made a serious mark in the skincare world with its collection of beloved beauty products. Gomez swears by the Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer, while Markle relies on the Rice Polish Enzyme Powder for a "really subtle exfoliation." Beauty editors are also fans, sharing glowing reviews of a nourishing skin mist and a water-activated powder that can cleanse and exfoliate skin.
The brand's mission to incorporate "classical Japanese beauty secrets" into modern day skincare is clearly resonating with customers. Tatcha's best-selling products at Sephora have racked up favorable ratings and likes. One Sephora customer said Dewy Skin was the "MOST moisturizing cream I have ever used in my life" and another person with "mature skin" called the Silk Powder Protective Setting Powder perfect, as it "sets beautiful under my eyes and all over my face."
Ready to stock up on skincare favorites from the Hollywood-approved brand? Shop some of Tatcha's most popular products.
