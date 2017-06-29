Tatcha Just Launched the Most Glorious Purple Face Mask

Second to those super-satisfying peel-off masks that extract all the crud from every single pore, Tatcha's new Violet-C Radiance Mask is probably the most fun facial treatment we've experienced to date.

The first obvious reason? It's a bright shade of purple. Tatcha credits an ingredient called Japanese BeautyBerry—also known as Callicarpa —japonicafor that tone, which is a real fruit native to Japan that has the exact same coloring as the formula within the jar. The fruit is rich in both antioxidants and polyphenols, but also prevents the two different types of vitamin C in the formula from degrading.

Courtesy

The pastel creme is also rich in fruit alpha-hydroxy acids, which gently exfoliate away dead skin cells for an insanely-glowy result. This also allows the vitamin C to better penetrate into your complexion and ward off any potential UV damage. Violet-C is the second mask in Tatcha's range, but the first that comes housed in a jar—the brand's sheet masks have been part of our skincare lineup for years at this point.

Pick up a jar for yourself right now for $68 at sephora.com.