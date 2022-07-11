Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for "InStyle" Readers Now

Tata Harper, like most celebrity-vouched-for brands, is hard to get on sale. But what's even harder? Getting the coveted clean beauty products on sale before everyone else. And that is the opportunity we present you with: Ahead of Prime Day, which kicks off at 3 a.m. ET tomorrow, July 12, InStyle readers can shop Tata Harper for 20 percent off at Amazon with our exclusive promo code, 20THINSTYLE.

The Best Tata Harper Products to Shop Now:

As is the case with all the biggest and best deals you'll come across during Prime Day 2022, Tata Harper products will likely sell fast, so you'll want to take advantage of the early access discounts before the sale starts tomorrow. Tata Harper's product roster is lined with shopper favorites, like the anti-aging Resurfacing Mask that people say had an "immediate and beautiful effect" on their skin, but you can also use celebrities to guide you on your beauty buys. Kate Hudson once attested to the superpowers of Tata Harper's Regenerating Cleanser, calling the product "one of my favorites," "amazing," and "super clean." Shop the cleanser now while it's under $70 for a limited time.

You can also take a cue from supermodels like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who — like Brooke Shields — uses Tata Harper's Hydrating Floral Essence, a hyaluronic acid face mist Shields once referred to as "a wake-up call for your face."

The pre-Prime Day promotion only works for products with three-star ratings or higher, meaning you can save on the best-sellers you'd be shopping anyway. Check out all of Tata Harper's newly discounted offerings, or scroll through our seven top picks you can get for less, below.

Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask

This anti-aging mask smooths skin and evens out tone thanks to its exfoliating BHA formula, and several shoppers call it the "best mask" they've ever used. Incorporate it into your routine three times a week for maximum results.

Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser

This Kate Hudson-approved multitasking product cleanses and exfoliates, leaving shoppers' skin "refreshed but not dry," "so soft," and "more radiant." One fan justified the price (which you can now get for 20 percent off) by saying, "Crazy price, but completely unique and not comparable to anything else I have seen on the market." A dermatologist previously told InStyle that the face wash is a "phenomenal and well-rounded product for skin buffing and rejuvenation."

Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil

While the fast-absorbing formula and silky results are definite draws to this body oil, shoppers also can attest to the smoothing properties. One reported, "I've noticed that my fine lines and creepiness have diminished… I love the scent, plus it is all natural too." You can also use this hydrating oil on your scalp before showering for softer hair.

Tata Harper Repairative Moisturizer

With hyaluronic acid as its base, this moisturizer promises to plump up dull skin and diminish fine lines. Shoppers with sensitive skin opt for this lightweight formula to steer clear of breakouts, and others say it helps tighten, brighten, and smooth. One customer added that this moisturizer made a noticeable difference after just one month of use.

Tata Harper Daily Essentials Set

To sample all of Tata Harper's best-sellers without overextending your wallet, pick up this set of six mini versions of the brand's essentials. You'll get the Regenerating Cleanser, Resurfacing Mask, Hydrating Floral Essence, Rejuvenating Serum, Repairative Moisturizer, and Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil, which you can test out individually or use as a cohesive six-step anti-aging regimen.

Tata Harper Be True Anti-Aging Lip Treatment

This hydrating lip treatment is packed with nutrients and minerals from superfood ingredients, and just a thin layer applied before bedtime has shoppers waking up with soft lips. If you're looking for a little more pop to accompany your moisturized pout, Tata Harper makes a tinted version of the Anti-Aging Lip Treatment, too, in Raspberry Red.

Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence

Be like Brooke Shields and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and add this essence to your daily routine. Shoppers noted that the hyaluronic acid face mist is "pricey but worth it," praising the "refreshing" product for its "great" scent and ability to leave skin with a "lovely glow."

