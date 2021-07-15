This Body Oil Gets Rid of Fine Lines and Crepiness So Well, Supermodels Use It While Pregnant
Of all the beauty brands out there, Tata Harper shows up so often in celebrities' skin routines that the brand might as well offer an SAG discount. Stars like Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julianne Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Watson, Brooke Shields, Anne Hathaway, Lake Bell, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley all swear by the brand, and its anti-aging body oil in particular just received the supermodel stamp of approval.
While fielding questions on Instagram this week, model and Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt answered a fan's query as to her pregnancy skincare routine with a few choice selections. "Been keeping it pretty clean and simple," the model wrote. "Loving @Tataharperskincare, @Furtunaskin, and @Typologyparis niacinamide serum to help reduce redness and inflammation."
She accompanied the answer with a shot of Tata Harper's Revitalizing Body Oil and Radiance Mask for Reactive Skin, along with Furtuna Skin's Replenishing Balm. The routine is a smart choice: Doctors agree that pregnancy calls for using products that don't have the potential to interfere with babies' development — and as the latest research on hormone-disrupting chemicals illustrates, exposure to ingredients like phthalates and parabens during pregnancy can alter the timing of puberty, giving girls a greater lifetime risk of breast cancer.
On top of that, environmental health researchers found that prenatal exposure to phthalates leads to a lower sperm count in men, and Harvard studies discovered that exposure to phthalates may increase both the risk of miscarriage and risk factors for gestational diabetes. And while you're likely never going to spot phthalates in an ingredient list, the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics says that the banned-in-the-EU plasticizers can be included under "fragrance," the ingredients of which companies don't have to disclose.
All of which is to say, opting for a phthalate- and paraben-free clean brand like Tata Harper is a smart decision — and it doesn't hurt that the Revitalizing Body Oil transforms fine lines into silky, supple skin. "I wanted a product that was hydrating and anti-aging as well," writes one shopper who uses it on their neck, chest, and arms. "I've noticed that my fine lines and crepiness have diminished. My husband says [my] skin is so soft."
Another person adds that while it's pricey, a little bit of the rich, luscious formula goes a long way, and it's "divine" for their "older" skin. "Purchased as gifts for my mom and grandmother, and personally use [it] myself. We all have seen the same results: Beautiful skin with more vibrance and balance," says one more fan.
More people proclaim that it's a "great product for aging skin," owing to the body oil's long list of moisturizing anti-agers for dry skin. Those include 14 hydrators, nine wrinkle-fighting agents, and four firming ingredients. Potent in the mix are evening primrose oil, a pregnancy-safe source of vitamin A and retinoic acid, and alfalfa flower extract, the star behind Chanel's firming skincare.
Much like Chanel's hand cream, the non-sticky body oil smells so delicious, shoppers say it's replaced their perfume, and people still stop them on the street asking what fragrance they're wearing. "Expensive but worth it," pens a last person. "Leaves my skin feeling silky and smooth." Perhaps best of all, it's on Amazon, so you can try it tomorrow.
