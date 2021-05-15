This Exfoliating Face Scrub Is Behind Countless Celebrities’ Glowing Skin
For our 26th annual Best Beauty Buys, the InStyle team worked with leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, wellness experts, fragrance connoisseurs, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. Now, the votes are in — and you'll want to get ahold of these 229 beauty game-changers.
In my experience, 90 percent of the time you shouldn’t rely on a face wash to change your life. How could you? They’re on your face for all of 15 seconds, during which time you can definitely expect them to dissolve your makeup and the day’s grime, ideally without overdoing it and screwing your skin barrier. Yet every rule has an exception, and Tata Harper’s Regenerating Cleanser is the anomaly that goes above and beyond.
If you follow any skincare-savvy celebrities or friends on Instagram, you’ve probably spotted the brand’s grass-green glass bottle. A stunning number of celebrities love the brand: Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julianne Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Watson, Brooke Shields, Anne Hathaway, Lake Bell, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and more have lauded its clean beauty bonafides.
Founder Tata Harper drew on her Colombian origins and adopted rural home in Vermont to create a brand that didn’t force shoppers, and herself, to choose between healthy ingredients and products that are super effective. The result is a line of top-grade, organically sourced skincare that’s made its way onto countless top shelves since its conception in 2007, and the Regenerating Cleanser specifically wins raves as an exfoliator and cleanser hybrid. “The gold standard for face care,” one Amazon shopper decrees, and another calls it the best exfoliating face wash they’ve ever found, the fine particles able to thoroughly cleanse and refine pores without microplastics or overly harsh grit.
It has dermatologists’ stamp of approval, too. “This is a phenomenal and well-rounded product for skin buffing and rejuvenation,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm tells InStyle. “The brand's focus on natural and botanically sourced ingredients resonates with many of my patients. For normal to mature skin types, it’s a great choice for an exfoliating cleanser, combining physical and chemical exfoliants to gently, but effectively clean skin and promote turnover and renewal.”
General consensus: The face scrub’s formula means business. We’re talking neroli distillate — so it smells like a Tom Ford perfume — and moisturizing olive-derived fatty alcohols, sunflower seed oil, aloe, and rice extract. Those are added to apricot seed powder and rose clay for physical exfoliation, and pomegranate fruit ferment extract, willow bark extract, and superoxide dismutase for gentle chemical resurfacing and renewal (the latter is a nifty enzyme that breaks down potentially harmful oxygen molecules in cells).
“My FAVORITE face wash. Completely unique and not comparable to anything else I have seen on the market,” a reviewer writes. After using the exfoliating scrub for a week, one more person says that they haven’t seen a single pimple, and with a single use, a Sephora shopper says they saw a “HUGE” difference in their skin’s redness, brightness, and acne scarring. Another says it fixed their “problem skin,” thick, heavy foundation and concealer suddenly rendered unnecessary.
“Over the years, I have tried every cleanser/product imaginable to reduce my acne and the resultant dark spots. I've spent hundreds of dollars searching for the cleanser of my dreams, and I'm happy to finally say that I found it,” a reviewer says. “When I purchased this cleanser around two weeks ago, my acne had been the worst that it has been in a while. After using this consistently both morning and night, my skin has COMPLETELY changed. My acne has significantly gone down, and my face feels so glowy, hydrated, and clean 24/7.”
“Bottom line, I absolutely love this cleanser and will be purchasing the larger size once I'm out of the travel size,” they conclude. “SO worth it!” Grab the cleanser at Sephora or Amazon, and give Gwyneth Paltrow’s glow a run for her money.