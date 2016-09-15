Tarte's New Makeup Brushes Are Straight Out of a Fairytale

The only thing that makes us almost as happy as a good makeup product is a good-looking makeup product. Case in point: all the eyeshadow palettes you probably have stacked up in your bathroom. But in all seriousness, makeup that looks lovely and works well basically pays for itself twice, right?

For all of us packaging fiends, the next few months will be especially exciting because makeup companies tend to amp up the bells and whistles for the holiday season. Tarte, not one to disappoint, will be releasing the makeup brush collection of our fairytale dreams.

Yesterday, Tarte shared pictures of their yet-to-be-released fantasy brush collection, and they look like the culmination of all of our Princess Bride/Fantasia binge-watching sessions.

The brush handles look like unicorn horns, but the brushes themselves range in color from a magical purple to Barbie pink.

If the packaging isn't enough to sway, you just remember that Tarte's brushes are also infamously amazing, too.

There's no definite release date on these bad boys, but you know that we're on high alert for when it drops.