Oh Yeah! Target Is Getting a Sephora-esque Makeover

There's nothing more hypnotizing than Target's beauty aisles. A quick trip to grab some household essentials can easily turn into an unplanned excursion throughout the hypnotizing cosmetic-filled shelves. But imagine if the rows upon rows of beauty products were set up just like the stations in Sephora—no more narrow aisles and tall wall shelves, just easy-to-reach stations filled with all of your favorite beauty products.

Well, your dreams are about to become a reality. WWD reports that by the end of this month (yeah, it's happening right now), Target will upgrade the floor plans in 75 U.S. stores, giving them a luxury feel just like some of our favorite upscale stores. So now, you won't have to worry about grabbing the wrong concealer or lipstick shade because Target is also implementing better lighting, and yes, you'll be able to swatch items, too.

This is definitely a game changer for the drugstore beauty world. And there's even more amazing news. Target will also increase the product offerings from E.L.F. Cosmetics and Glow Studio (the exclusive K-beauty line from Glow Recipe). And the icing on the cake: Target is testing out an actual NYX Brow Bar in one of its NYC locations. What did we do to deserve all of this goodness, Target?