You Have to See Taraji P. Henson's MAC Collection

Channeling your inner Cookie Lyon is about to get a lot easier. This fall, Taraji P. Henson is extending her super-fierce aesthetic to your makeup bag with her first-ever collaboration with MAC Cosmetics. We have long admired the star's signature cat-eye and nude lip combo on the red carpet, so it's only appropriate that her range should include the perfect neutral lipstick, a liquid liner pen, and even more products designed to help recreate her trademark look. Whether or not you obsessively watch Empire like we do (season 3 airs in a month, you guys!), we're pretty confident you'll find at least one product to add into your daily rotation. Keep scrolling to see the entire lineup, and find the collection online at maccosmetics.com as well as MAC outposts nationwide starting September 6.