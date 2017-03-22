Taraji P Henson's Beauty Advice Is Basically Something Cookie Lyon Would Say

All hail the queen! We've been enjoying Taraji P. Henson's awards season run, but truth be told, we're really missing our quality time with her during our weekly Empire viewings. Though she and her on-screen persona Cookie Lyon may differ in personality, they seem to have similar thoughts when it comes to their girl power mantras. At a Viktor and Rolf event recently, we just had to ask the star: what's the most empowering beauty advice she puts into practice? "One piece of advice—don't take no sh-t. Don't be afraid to be who you are, whatever that is! Enhance it," she told InStyle. "If you have a big butt, enhance it. That's very in today! If you have big eyes, big hair, whatever it is you love about yourself, just celebrate it." Amen to that.

Feeling comfortable in your own skin is certainly key, and for Henson personally, that extends into her wardrobe choices. Meaning, when it comes to couture vs. comforts, she'll go for the latter. "Fashion has to involve comfort for me," she adds. "I mean, I love to be sexy and all of that, but if I'm not comfortable, I'm not a happy camper." That being said, it takes a very confident woman to feel as relaxed as she does in Cookie's on-screen wardrobe, but if anyone is up to the task, it's certainly Taraji. We're pretty covinced there isn't anything she can't pull off. Catch the star tonight at 9 PM EST on a new episode of Empire, airing on Fox.