This Two-Step Serum Is the Solution to Your Over-Plucked Eyebrows

I don't have any tweezer mistakes to reverse, but that doesn't mean I don't want fuller and thicker eyebrows like the rest of the world. I'm not blessed with Kaia Gerber-like brows, so every single morning, I have to reach for my Laura Mercier pencil to fill in any sparse spots. Talika's two-step eyebrow serum, a game-changing innovation from the French beauty brand, might just change my daily routine, though. The beauty breakthrough was developed to not only grow out your brows faster, but also make them appear darker and fuller.

After the success of eyelash serums, brands have attempted to create the same type of miracle-worker for your eyebrows—or a formula that would give this facial feature a boost of volume, body, and color. That's the exact idea behind Talika's Eyebrow Lipocils Platinum ($99; talika.us).

The two-step, 94.8 percent natural system was designed around the biological systems of the eyebrows. One side of the dual-sided product is meant to be applied during the day, while the other gel is meant for nighttime. The nighttime gel uses an ingredient called red clover blossom, which works to shorten the "rest phase" of the hair and lengthen the "growth phase" of the eyebrow. The daytime gel uses botanical ingredients that promotes eyebrow hair strength and thickness. The brand used the same technology with an eyelash serum recently, which is coincidentally the only one that convinced me eyelash serums can actually work.

Using the eyebrow serum system is as simple as applying eyebrow gel. You just swipe the corresponding day or night spoolie over each brow.

So when do results kick in? The brand says you can see a difference in your brows in as little as 14 days, but recommends giving the system a full 28 days before assessment.

That seems a whole lot simpler (and cheaper) than microblading, if you ask me.