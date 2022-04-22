Even Sydney Sweeney Uses the $19 Face Tool 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Love

The star shared her 10-minute skincare routine for sensitive skin with the outlet, which included one standout product: a $19 ice roller from Amazon that 13,000 other people are also obsessed with. The Esarora Ice Roller may look familiar to you if you tuned into season two of Euphoria; it's actually the same face tool her character, Cassie Howard, used in her own extensive skincare routine. But other than that, it's been a super popular product on Amazon for years — it's always at the top of the site's best-selling facial rollers chart and has continued to gain five-star ratings since it launched in 2016.