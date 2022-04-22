Even Sydney Sweeney Uses the $19 Face Tool 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Love
Sydney Sweeney is definitely the "It" girl of the moment. The Euphoria actress seems to be everywhere nowadays — she's become the face of brands like Laneige and Tory Burch, and has even debuted Ugg's latest shoes. We're all keeping tabs on her for beauty- and style-inspo, so of course, when she spilled some of her beauty secrets to Allure, we tuned in.
The star shared her 10-minute skincare routine for sensitive skin with the outlet, which included one standout product: a $19 ice roller from Amazon that 13,000 other people are also obsessed with. The Esarora Ice Roller may look familiar to you if you tuned into season two of Euphoria; it's actually the same face tool her character, Cassie Howard, used in her own extensive skincare routine. But other than that, it's been a super popular product on Amazon for years — it's always at the top of the site's best-selling facial rollers chart and has continued to gain five-star ratings since it launched in 2016.
Sweeney said she brings the ice roller everywhere she goes and even keeps several of them in her freezer. In the Allure video, she uses it over her under eye masks. "I live by it. It just wakes me up," she said. "I feel like it makes my skin feel good and takes away any puffiness."
In addition to using it as a skincare tool for inflammation and swelling, the versatile Esarora Ice Roller can be used for many things — shoppers use it for migraine relief, "incoming zits," and makeup application. If you're wondering how effective it is as a face tool, Dr. Karan Lal, a board-certified dermatologist in New Jersey, previously told InStyle , "Icing has been popular for decades in many cultures to tighten skin, reduce redness, and reduce inflammation, which contributes to facial swelling."
A number of skin experts left reviews recommending the product on Amazon, too. One esthetician said, "Using extreme cold properly (slow but constant motion) can significantly reduce inflammation." They explained that "inflammation is at the root of so many skincare concerns, and long-term inflammatory conditions actually break down our important skin proteins (collagen, elastin) leading to skin damage and aging."
I'll definitely be stocking up my freezer with ice rollers.
