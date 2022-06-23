Sydney Sweeney Now Has Bleached Eyebrows

Sydney Sweeney has started to become synonymous with viral beauty trends thanks to her Euphoria character Cassie Howard's manic 4 a.m. skincare routine. So, it's not surprising that the actress is now embracing one of the moment's hottest fads: bleached eyebrows.

On the cover of Vogue Hong Kong, Sweeney debuted her new platinum blonde brows along with a bob haircut in a similar hue while wearing a red-and-white plunging sporty-chic long-sleeve that she paired with a gold choker made up of different sized circles. The star stared into the camera with a deadpan look in her eyes, letting her nearly-white hairs do the talking.

The other cover image shows Sweeney in a red Adidas X Gucci corset layered over a black latex turtleneck dress, sitting half out of a car. Other snaps from the shoot capture the actress in a sheer dress, red leotard, and a super cropped polo shirt and tennis skirt.

Although Sweeney seems to share a lot of beauty and fashion interests with her characters, like Cassie or Olivia from White Lotus, she tells the publication that she always aims to leave her characters at work. "I try to separate myself from my character as much as possible," she explained. "Their memories are not mine. Their favorite colors or music isn't my own. That way I'm truly able to jump in and out."

She added that Euphoria has really helped her evolve into a better actress and person. "I've learned and grown from my fellow cast and crew but also from the fans," she said. "We have such an incredible community that I'm honored to work with, and I think that everyone's hard work translates to what the fans see."