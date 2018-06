Switch Up Your Makeup

A striped beach tote, oversized shades, and a bright manicure are all you need to get set for summer. Tangerine is Pantone’s Color of the Year-the punchy shade flatters all skin tones, and instantly brightens up any look. Go citrus like Solange Knowles with Sephora's Color of the Year Nail Enamel Set ($24; sephora.com ). The four different lacquers allow you to experiment with different finishes while staying on-trend.