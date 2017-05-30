This Is How Sustain Natural Is Fighting the Tampon Tax

Leave it to Sustain Natural to simultaneously launch menstrual products and take down the patriarchy all in one swift motion.

The personal care brand that wants everyone to have better sex just branched out to include 100% organic period products in their lineup, while also raising awareness for the tampon tax. Under state law, products like tampons and pads do not get the same sort of exemption from sales tax that other medical necessities, as the powers that be lump them into the category of "luxury, nonessential items." Like, nevermind that women need them to get through those 5 to 7 days every month, right?

VIDEO: Tampon Companies That Merge Feminine Care With Feminism

RELATED: Sustain Natural Wants You to Have Better Sex

"It's about equity and access—there is no other tax that's gender-biased," says Meika Hollender, co-founder and co-CEO of the brand. "Tampons are critical to women's overall health and wellness. To tax these items and not acknowledge or exempt them as essential products is another example of inequality playing out in policy. Overseeing women's needs, and in turn putting women's health at risk, is unacceptable." Preach, Meika. Say it even louder for the congregation sitting in the back.

For the first 30 days of the line's launch, Sustain is matching the money collected in sales tax, and donating the funds to the Girls Helping Girls. Period. organization, which provides menstrual hygiene products to women in need.

No surprise here, the products are just as good as their mission. The brand's femcare line includes completely organic pads and tampons, which use bio-plastic to create the tampon applicators. Instead of ending up in a landfill, the sugarcane-based formula is totally biodegradable and won't create extra waste. You can create a customized set by filling out the Flow Chart on Sustain's website, and they'll put together a box of items tailored to the needs of your cycle. The brand will ship a new box to you each month, so you'll never be without your essentials once shark week hits. Head over to sustainnatural.com to create your kit, and to find out how you can help the cause.