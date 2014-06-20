The Beauty Products You Need to Embrace Your Inner Surfer Girl

Summer is almost here, which means we're longing for salt-soaked waves and sun-kissed makeup, now more than ever. That cool, casual vibe embodied by surfer girls is as desirable today as it was when Blue Crush hit the big screen in 2002—and luckily you don’t need to spend weekends at the beach (or know how to ride waves) to attain the same natural beauty look.

Keep in mind that a true surfer girl’s primping habits are low-maintenance, so spending hours on your hair and makeup isn’t necessary—in fact, it will only take away from the effortless quality you’re trying to achieve. To get you started, we rounded up all the products you’ll need to channel your inner surfer, including ones to score perfectly tousled tendrils and a back-from-the-beach glow without the damaging effects of saltwater and UV rays. Shop all the must-haves now in our gallery!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Victoria’s Secret Body Prep Smoothing Scrub

Before you apply self-tanner, be sure to exfoliate for a streak-free finish. Prep with this bombshell-worthy body scrub ($18; victoriassecret.com), which sloughs off dead skin cells and softens dry patches.
2 of 10 Courtesy

Drybar Mai Tai Spritzer Sea Salt Spray

Breezy beach waves may be a surfer girl’s best accessory, but extended salt water exposure can wreak havoc on your strands. Invest in a sea salt spray, like Drybar’s volumizing concoction ($25; thedrybar.com), to achieve just-out-of-the-ocean texture without the damage.
3 of 10 Courtesy

Becca Beach Tint

In true surfer girl fashion, your makeup routine should be as fuss-free as possible. For a multi-tasking product that provides a natural flush of color, try Becca’s blendable creme stains ($25; sephora.com), designed to use on both cheeks and lips.
4 of 10 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Triple Shine Nail Polish in Make Waves

This sparkling aquatic shade ($5; drugstore.com) will unleash your inner mermaid-and thanks to the brand's Ultimate Shield Complex, your mani will be protected against color-fading elements like salt water and chlorine.
5 of 10 Courtesy

NARS Body Glow

For an instant bronze (sans the sun), try NARS’s glow-enhancing body oil ($59; nordstrom.com) for a natural, back-from-the-beach look. Glide over skin after showering for best results-just remember to allow a few minutes for it to absorb to avoid staining clothing.
6 of 10 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Beach Body Lotion

This fresh-scented moisturizer ($36; bobbibrowncosmetics.com) is a lightweight option for summer and will soothe dry skin (and accidental sunburn) with its blend of aloe vera and olive, jojoba, and sunflower oils. It even reduces peeling to help your glow last that much longer.
7 of 10 Courtesy

SEPHORA COLLECTION Changeable Eye Lash Curler

Instead of fussing with mascara (and risking raccoon eyes), simply curl your lashes for an easy, wide-eyed look. Sephora’s customizeable eye lash curler ($17; sephora.com) comes with a range of interchangeable finger and eyelash pads in summer-ready shades, so you can coordinate with your outfit or bikini.
8 of 10 Courtesy

Supergoop Fusion Lip Balm SPF 30+

Swap your heavy lip glosses for a hydrating lip balm with SPF. Supergoop’s shea butter-infused version ($9 each; supergoop.com) not only blocks damaging UV rays, but the sheer pink tint adds subtle color as it soothes.
9 of 10 Courtesy

OGX Citrus Oil Mist

Due to its tropical blend of brightening lemon citrus oil and the healing power of coconut oil, this highlight activator ($8; ulta.com) will give your locks a naturally sun-kissed glow and healthy shine all summer long.
10 of 10 Courtesy

Shiseido Refreshing Sun Protection Spray for Body & Hair

While you should shield your skin from UV rays year round, more time outdoors means your hair and scalp need protection too-and color-treated stands are especially susceptible to damage and fading. Shiseido’s convenient formula ($30; nordstrom.com) can be sprayed on all three areas, and won't leave a greasy residue behind.

