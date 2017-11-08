5 Iconic Supermodels Spill Their Anti-Aging Secrets 

We can’t tell you how the O.G. supermodels conquered walking in 5-inch stilettos, but we can give you the rundown on their age-defying beauty routines. Luckily, the icons like Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista have no hesitation on spilling the details on how they keep their skin glowier than a KiraKira+ filter, or a Versace dress.

From the rich SPF- and antioxidant-infused face creams they apply liberally to their faces to the importance of TLC for your neck and décolletage, here’s a few supermodel-approved anti-aging secrets you need to know now.

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Skincare Treatments