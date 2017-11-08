5 Iconic Supermodels Spill Their Anti-Aging Secrets 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
Nov 08, 2017 @ 10:30 am

We can’t tell you how the O.G. supermodels conquered walking in 5-inch stilettos, but we can give you the rundown on their age-defying beauty routines. Luckily, the icons like Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista have no hesitation on spilling the details on how they keep their skin glowier than a KiraKira+ filter, or a Versace dress.

From the rich SPF- and antioxidant-infused face creams they apply liberally to their faces to the importance of TLC for your neck and décolletage, here’s a few supermodel-approved anti-aging secrets you need to know now.

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Skincare Treatments

1 of 5 Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley

"No matter your age, the No. 1 thing to watch out for is the sun," the supermodel and founder of Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare told InStyle. "I grew up in Malibu and have always been such an outdoorsy person that I needed to have broad-spectrum protection in my day cream. Wearing SPF makes the biggest difference to your skin." On top of that, she swears by exfoliating her face, neck, and the much-forgotten décolletage.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Molly Sims

This supermodel's words of wisdom are further confirmation that your neck should be an anti-aging priority. "The best anti-aging secret I got from my momma," the model told InStyle. "She taught me to ALWAYS 'start from the south and go north,’ which means never forget your neck. Start there and moisturize up."

When it comes to products, though, she swears by Clarisonic's SmartProfile Uplift ($349; sephora.com) for cleansing and Natura Bisse's The Cure ($210; net-a-porter.com).

3 of 5 Taylor Hill/Getty

Linda Evangelista 

Linda Evangelista swears by the lifting concentrate Erasa XEP 30 for her skin—she also happens to be the brand's vice president and creative director. "I really started to notice a difference," she told InStyle. "My pores got smaller, and my skin tone evened out."

Advertisement
4 of 5 George Pimentel/Getty

Elle Macpherson

On top of boxing and drinking calming tea from her company WelleCo, she is a dedicated skincare enthusiast. "At 52, I don’t wear a lot of makeup unless I’m in front of the camera. That’s why having good skin is so important," she told InStyle. Some of her favorite brands are Natura Bissé and Dr. Brandt.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford owns and operates a self-named anti-aging skincare company called Meaningful Beauty, so yes, you can imagine she has her fair share of secrets. On top of always wearing sunscreen and taking off her makeup, she's told InStyle she's a big fan of skincare oils, but results truly come down to consistency and dedication.

"I think people always want that quick fix, but to me it’s about consistency. I didn’t just start working out; I began when I was 20. Working out, getting enough sleep, not smoking—all of these things are cumulative. You may not see those results in a week or even a month, but in a year, and with consistency, you will. It’s about maintenance. That’s my approach on how to handle aging. I do the best I can to maintain. I’m not the girl I was 30 years ago; it’s about moving forward gracefully and still feeling good about myself," she revealed

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!