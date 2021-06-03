Hollywood's Favorite Sunscreen Brand Just Announced a Temporary Sale
After spending much of the last year indoors, it's no wonder so many people are planning grand adventures, beach getaways, and even romance. In your haste to rush out the door and soak up every second of "vaxxed and waxed" summer, just don't forget to bring along the season's most necessary item: sunscreen.
When it comes to deciding on SPF, there's no shortage of options, but if your summer bag is missing a dermatologist-approved and celebrity-favorite product, the Supergoop summer sale is here to save the day. From now until June 8, save 20 percent sitewide on SPF products, including the best-selling Unseen Sunscreen. All you need to do is enter the code SUMMER20 at checkout.
Frequently favored by beauty editors, Supergoop is a household name with Hollywood celebs, too. Kaia Gerber recently used the product as part of her skincare regimen video, sharing that her mom, Cindy Crawford, inspired her to start using sunscreen. The brand reports that Mindy Kaling and Sofia Richie are fans, joining the ranks of other Supergoop stans Kristen Bell, Hailey Bieber, and Drew Barrymore
Offering more than just sunscreen, Supergoop merges skincare and suncare, with products that include a Daily Moisturizer with SPF 40 and a SPF 50 oil that leaves skin shiny, but protected from the sun. Even Supergoop's makeup comes with SPF, and customers love the combination, calling the Shimmershade eyeshadow "as close to perfect as you'll get."
When it comes to deciding on the right SPF, dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, told InStyle that it's important to find products with SPF 30 or above. To get the most protection for your skin, Zeichner recommends reapplying every two hours.
Before dashing off on your summer getaway, add these Supergoop products to your skincare routine. Your body and your skin will definitely thank you.
